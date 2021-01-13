Vikings assistant general manager George Paton departs for job with Broncos

Jun 11, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings assistant general manager George Paton had numerous opportunities in recent years to interview for general manager’s jobs around the NFL, but either turned them down or ended up not getting hired. On Wednesday that came to an end as Paton reached an agreement to become GM of the Denver Broncos. Paton reportedly received a six-year contract.

Paton, who also was the Vikings’ vice president of player personnel, completed his 14th season with the Vikings in 2020. Spielman and Paton also worked together in Chicago and Miami before Spielman hired him with the Vikings.

Paton will take over for John Elway in Denver. Elway will remain the Broncos’ president of football operations but Paton will take over the day-to-day duties of running the team.

“In many ways, I feel like this team is a sleeping giant. For me, it is the right place and the right time for this opportunity,” Paton said in a statement. “I believe in hard work, the grind and not taking any shortcuts to achieve our goals. Drafting and developing players is the No. 1 priority. We will be aggressive — but not reckless — in adding talent to our roster.”

Paton also had been a candidate for the GM job in Detroit.