Vikings begin roster cuts by placing 3 on waivers

Jun 11, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings began cutting their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players on Saturday by placing center Cohl Cabral, defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson and running back Ito Smith on waivers. The Vikings have 76 players on their roster and must be down to 53 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Cabral, who played at Arizona State, was claimed off waivers last May after he was let go by the Houston Texans. Johnson was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Cal by the Vikings last spring, and Smith signed with the Vikings last week to add depth at running back.