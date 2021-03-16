Thanks, but no thanks: Vikings pursue two defensive ends but both head elsewhere

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) sacks Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the third quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings continued to swing-and-miss on free agent targets Monday on the opening day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. Hours after learning guard Joe Thuney had agreed to terms with Kansas City, defensive end Carl Lawson agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the New York Jets, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Vikings made an offer to Lawson but it’s not clear how high they were willing to go. Lawson, a fourth-round pick of Cincinnati in 2017, had 5.5 sacks last season and 20 in four seasons with the Bengals.

The news got worse for the Vikings when another free agent defensive end on their wish list, Trey Hendrickson, agreed to a reported four-year, $60 million contract to be Lawson’s replacement with the Bengals. A third-round pick of the Saints in 2017, Hendrickson had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 15 games with New Orleans last season. He did not play in the Saints’ victory over the Vikings on Christmas Day.

Players can’t officially sign with their new teams until 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the NFL’s new league year begins.