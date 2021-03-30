Vikings bring back guard Dakota Dozier, despite rough 2020 season

Aug 18, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier (78) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings signed a guard on Tuesday, but it wasn’t Austin Blythe or Forrest Lamp. Instead, the team brought back veteran Dakota Dozier. He received a one-year deal, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Dozier started all 16 games at left guard for the Vikings last season and it was a rough one for the veteran.

He ranked 82nd out of 86 NFL guards who played at least 20 percent of his team’s snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. His 46 pressures allowed was the most among all guards — nobody else gave up more than 40. Dozier took nine penalties, which was second-most among guards, and he was 70th of 86 guards in run blocking.

It seems unlikely that Dozier will be starting again in 2021, but right now the team doesn’t have many other options. Blythe agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Kansas City, according to Pelissero, while Lamp remains available. The Vikings reportedly had interest in both.

Dozier, who will turn 30 on April 30, spent his first five seasons with the New York Jets before joining the Vikings in 2019. He played in 16 games and made four starts in his first season with the team.

The Vikings continue to look for a left tackle, having released Riley Reiff before free agency opened.

The Vikings also announced they have placed tight end Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list.