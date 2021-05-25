Vikings claim center off waivers from Texans

Feb 26, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Arizona State offensive lineman Cohl Cabral (OL08) speaks to the media during the 2020 NFL Combine in the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings claimed Cohl Cabral off waivers on Monday from Houston, adding depth at the center position.

Cabral signed a reserve/futures contract with the Texans on Jan. 1 after spending time last season with the Rams. Los Angeles signed Cabral as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and released him in November.

Cabral played college football at Arizona State, starting 39 consecutive games from the beginning of his sophomore season through his senior year.

Cabral becomes the third center on the Vikings’ depth chart behind starter Garrett Bradbury and Mason Cole, a center and guard, who was acquired from Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round pick this offseason.