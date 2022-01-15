Vikings’ coaching candidates: The list of assistants the team wants to interview

The Vikings will begin interviewing candidates for their general manager’s job on Sunday. On Saturday, a list of the potential head coaching candidates the team wants to talk to began to surface. Here are the names that have been reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
- Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator
- Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator
- Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator
- Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator
- Kevin O’Connell, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator
- Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator
- DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator
Bowles (New York Jets, 2015-18) and Quinn (Atlanta Falcons, 2015-20) both have previous head coaching experience.
