Vikings’ coaching candidates: The list of assistants the team wants to interview

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during a joint training camp practice with the Houston Texans at Ray Nitchske Field Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Gpg Packers Texans 080619 Jc0492

The Vikings will begin interviewing candidates for their general manager’s job on Sunday. On Saturday, a list of the potential head coaching candidates the team wants to talk to began to surface. Here are the names that have been reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Jonathan Gannon, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

Kellen Moore, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator

Kevin O’Connell, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

DeMeco Ryans, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Bowles (New York Jets, 2015-18) and Quinn (Atlanta Falcons, 2015-20) both have previous head coaching experience.