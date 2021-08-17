Vikings complete first round of cuts, roster now at 85 players

The Vikings completed their cut down from 90 to 85 players on Tuesday. The roster must be reduced to 80 players by next Tuesday and 53 by Aug. 31. Here were the first five players to go:
- DE Jordan Brailford: A seventh round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019, Brailford was signed off that club’s practice squad by the Vikings in October 2020. The 25-year-old played in five games for the Vikings last season. Brailford forced and recovered a fumble by Jacksonville quarterback Mike Glennon in the Vikings’ 27-24 win in Week 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
- LS Turner Bernard: Signed an an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State and brought in to battle with veteran Andrew DePaola for the long-snapper job, the competition was over before it started.
- K Riley Patterson: An injury landed him on the physically-unable-to-perform list for the opening of training camp. While he eventually was able to do some kicking he was waived injured on Monday. Patterson had been signed an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in the spring. This pretty much locks up the job for Greg Joseph unless the Vikings bring in another kicker.
- WR Blake Proehl: Proehl suffered what appeared to be a season-ending knee injury on the opening day of the Vikings’ joint practices with Denver last week. The son of former NFL wide receiver Ricky Proehl, Blake received the designation of waived injured on Monday.
- CB Amari Henderson: Signed by the Vikings in early June, Henderson spent time on Jacksonville’s practice squad last year after going undrafted out of Wake Forest.