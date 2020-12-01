Vikings could have eye on veteran safety released by the Eagles

Dallas Cowboys’ Ben DiNucci (7) is chased down by the Philadelphia Eagles’ Will Parks (28) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 23-9. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

A day after playing 10 snaps on defense and 18 on special teams, the Philadelphia Eagles released safety Will Parks on Tuesday. That could open the door for the Vikings to put in a waiver claim on the veteran.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV and SKOR North pointed out that the Vikings offered Parks more than the Eagles in free agency last March, but Parks elected to sign a one-year, $1.5 million with his hometown team. The Detroit Lions also offered Parks more than Philadelphia.

Parks, who attended Arizona, was a sixth-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 and played his first four seasons in Denver. He played in 16 games in each of his first three seasons and 14 in 2019, although he started a career-high seven games last season. Parks had one interception in each of his four seasons in Denver, and had 13 pass breakups during his time with the Broncos.

Parks suffered a hamstring injury in August and opened the season on injured reserve. He was cleared to return in mid-October and started three of the six games in which he played.

The Vikings have been looking to add depth behind starting safeties Anthony Harris and Harrison Smith. With veteran George Iloka lost for the season because of injury, the current backup safeties are Josh Metellus and Curtis Riley.

If the Vikings do put in a claim on Parks there is no guarantee they will get him, considering their 5-6 record means every team with a worse record is ahead of Minnesota in the waiver process.