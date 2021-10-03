Vikings’ Dalvin Cook will play against Browns; linebacker Anthony Barr will sit out again

Dec 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Duke Shelley (20) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will return for Sunday’s game against Cleveland, but linebacker Anthony Barr will be inactive for the fourth consecutive week.

Cook rushed for 192 yards on 42 carries with a touchdown and caught eight passes for 60 yards in the first two games, but he suffered a sprained ankle in the second half against Arizona two weeks ago and was not able to practice leading up to the Seahawks game. Cook was able to get on the the field this past week but was limited in each practice.

The Vikings won their first game of the season without Cook as backup Alexander Mattison ran for 112 yards on 26 carries and caught six passes for 59 yards against Seattle.

Barr, like Cook, was listed as questionable for this game but will sit out again. Barr suffered a knee injury early in training camp. He hasn’t played since Week 2 of last season when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle against Indianapolis.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce, who injured his elbow and shoulder in Thursday’s practice and sat out Friday, is active for Sunday’s game.

#Vikings inactives QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Kris Boyd

G Wyatt Davis

LB Anthony Barr

DT James Lynch

DE Patrick Jones II — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 3, 2021

Vikings’ first-round pick Christian Darrisaw is expected to make his NFL debut but it won’t be at left tackle.