Vikings decide to punt Britton Colquitt, reportedly agree to bring in former Steeler

Dec 15, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers punter Jordan Berry (4) punts the ball to the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Buffalo won 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Britton Colquitt won’t be returning to the Vikings after all.

The punter was released on Wednesday with the exception he would return on Thursday. That would have been similar to the move the Vikings made in releasing long snapper Andrew DePaolo on Tuesday and bringing him back on Wednesday.

Only, if that was the plan with Colquitt, it didn’t happen. Instead, the Vikings reportedly decided to sign former Steelers punter Jordan Berry, who was released by the Steelers in final cuts on Tuesday. Berry had been Pittsburgh’s punter for the majority of the past six seasons, but the Steelers drafted Pressley Harvin III in the seventh round in April.

Berry also was the holder on field-goal and extra-point attempts in Pittsburgh and will take over that responsibility from Colquitt.

Berry replaces a Colquitt in Minnesota after being replaced by a Colquitt (at least temporarily) in Pittsburgh. The Steelers also released Berry last September and replaced him with Britton’s brother, Dustin. But Dustin was released in October after he averaged 43.1 yards per punt.

Berry averaged 45.8 yards and 40.5 yards net on 57 punts in 11 games last season. He had three touchbacks and put 23 punts inside the 20-yard line. The native of Melbourne, Australia, has punted in 91 games in his career, averaging 44.4 yards, 40.8 yards net with 18 touchbacks and 154 punts inside the 20.

Britton Colquitt, who was signed by the Vikings before the 2019 season after spending time with Denver and Cleveland, averaged 45.1 yards and 36.7 yards net on 54 punts last season. He had three touchbacks and put 11 punts inside the 20.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was unhappy with Colquitt’s punting in the preseason opener against Denver and made that known. It appeared Colquitt could be in jeopardy of losing his job at that point. While he was given the remainder of the preseason to prove himself, the Vikings decided on Thursday that Berry was the better choice.