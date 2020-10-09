Vikings get good news as linebacker Eric Kendricks returns to practice

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to practice on Friday and is expected to play in Sunday night’s game at Seattle. Kendricks missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury.

Cornerbacks Kris Boyd (hamstring) and Holton Hill (foot) are listed as questionable, but corner Mike Hughes (neck) has been able to practice all week and will return after missing two games. Rookie return man K.J. Osborn (hamstring) will not play against the Seahawks.