Vikings get good news as linebacker Eric Kendricks returns to practice

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks returned to practice on Friday and is expected to play in Sunday night’s game at Seattle. Kendricks missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury.
Cornerbacks Kris Boyd (hamstring) and Holton Hill (foot) are listed as questionable, but corner Mike Hughes (neck) has been able to practice all week and will return after missing two games. Rookie return man K.J. Osborn (hamstring) will not play against the Seahawks.
#MINvsSEA injury report
OUT: K.J. Osborn
QUESTIONABLE: Kris Boyd and Holton Hill pic.twitter.com/6gwWRRdtFA
