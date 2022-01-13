Vikings GM candidates: A list of those the team has put in a request to interview (with bios)

The Vikings have started putting in interview requests for general manager candidates. We’ll keep a list of them here:
- Brandon Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Promoted to director of player personnel by the Eagles last offseason, Brown is completing his fifth season with the franchise and seventh in the NFL. Brown oversees the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side. He served as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-20) after originally joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18). Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). A four-year letterman as a defensive back at Fordham University, Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and communications media management. After graduating from Fordham in 2010, Brown earned a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, Fla. (Reported by Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV)
- Glenn Cook, Cleveland Browns: Has spent the past six seasons with the Browns as assistant director of pro scouting (2016-19) and vice president of player personnel (2020-present). Cook previously served as a scouting assistant with the Colts (2011-12) and a pro scout with the Packers (2012-15). Cook, 38, was a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Miami, before moving to the NFL. He played linebacker for Miami from 2004-08 and was a four-year letter winner, finishing with 185 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in 47 games and 17 starts. Cook also was taken by the Chicago Cubs in the 46th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft and played in 34 rookie-league games for the franchise. (Reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network)
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Cleveland Browns: Has served as the Browns’ vice president of football operations since May of 2020. He replaced Eliot Wolf (see below) after Wolf left Cleveland. Adofo-Mensah, who played college basketball at Princeton and later earned a master’s in economics from Stanford in 2013, was the director of football research and development for the 49ers before joining the Browns. He had been a commodities trader and portfolio manager on Wall Street before taking his first job in football with the 49ers in 2013. Adofo-Mensah, who is in his early 30s, interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM job last year and has a strong background in analytics. (Pelissero)
- John Spytek, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Promoted to vice president of player personnel last May after being director of player personnel for the Bucs. He is completing his sixth season with the franchise and 18th in the NFL. The native of Pewaukee, Wis., oversees the day-to-day operations of the college and pro scouting departments. Before joining Tampa Bay, Spytek spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos, working as Southwest area scout in 2013, before being elevated to national scout for two years (2014-15). Spytek also has served as the Browns’ director of college scouting (2010-12). He began his player personnel career working as an intern with the Eagles in 2005, earning a full-time college scouting assistant position in 2006 and spending three years as a college/pro scout from 2007-09. His first job in the NFL was as an operations intern with the Detroit Lions in 2004. Spytek played linebacker at Michigan from 1999-2002, earning a bachelor’s degree in general studies and a master’s in sports management. (Reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN)
- Eliot Wolf, New England Patriots: A scouting consultant for the Patriots, Wolf is the son of Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf, who had so much success in Green Bay. Eliot, 39, started in the Packers’ organization as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and remained in Green Bay through 2017. His titles included assistant director of pro personnel (2008-2011), assistant director of player personnel (2011-12), director of pro personnel (2012-15), director of player personnel (2015-16) and director of football operations (2016-17). Wolf then spent two seasons as assistant general manager with the Browns (2018-19). The Seahawks hired Wolf as a draft consultant before the NFL Combine in 2020 after he left the Browns and he then quickly joined the Patriots. Wolf left the Packers after interviewing for the team’s GM opening that went to Brian Gutekunst in 2018. The Chicago Bears also reportedly have interest in talking to Adofo-Mensah, Cook and Wolf about their GM opening. (Pelissero)