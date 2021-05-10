Vikings have interest in veteran pass rusher, also reportedly checking on WR Dede Westbrook

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci (7) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have expressed interest in free agent edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan, according to Darren Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV.

Kerrigan, the 16th pick in the 2011 draft by Washington, has 95.5 sacks in 156 games (141 starts) in 10 seasons. His is Washington’s all-time sacks leader. The 32-year-old had 5.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in 16 games (one start) last season.

The Vikings’ interest in free agents doesn’t end with Kerrigan. Josina Anderson reports the Bengals and Vikings both have had “preliminary conversations,” with free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook. Westbrook, 27, spent his first four seasons with Jacksonville after being taken in the fourth round in 2017.

Westbrook has 160 catches for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns, but only caught one pass for 4 yards in 2020 before tearing his ACL in October.