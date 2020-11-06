Vikings’ injury issues at cornerback continue, team signs corner from Raiders’ practice squad

Green Bay Packers’ Jace Sternberger catches a pass in front of Minnesota Vikings’ Cameron Dantzler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The Vikings will continue to be shorthanded at cornerback for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium with three players at the position declared out on the injury report Friday and rookie Harrison Hand (hamstring) listed as questionable. Holton Hill (foot), Cameron Dantzler (concussion) and Mark Fields II (lung) will not be available.

Fields was placed on injured reserve Friday. The Vikings signed cornerback Dylan Mabin off the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad in an attempt to add depth. Mabin, who played at Fordham and signed with the Raiders in May 2019 as an undrafted free agent, won’t be eligible to play Sunday because he must first go through the COVID-19 protocols. Mabin has yet to play a defensive snap in the NFL.

The Vikings likely will start Jeff Gladney and Kris Boyd at cornerback on Sunday, with Hand playing in nickel situations, if he’s healthy. The Vikings also could use Chris Jones, who was claimed off waivers from the Lions last week.

The Vikings also signed defensive lineman Hercules Mata’afa off their practice squad and to the 53-man roster.

The Lions will be without wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Jamal Agnew (ribs) and starting safety Tracy Walker (foot). The biggest question for the Lions is whether Matthew Stafford will be able to start at quarterback after being on the COVID-19 reserve list all week? Stafford will be eligible to rejoin the Lions on Sunday, assuming he continues to test negative after being exposed to the coronavirus on Monday.