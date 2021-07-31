Vikings jottings: Irv Smith Jr. a key in pass game, Danielle Hunter on the move and more

Minnesota Vikings linemen Christian Darrisaw (71) and Oli Udoh (74) smile as they watch drills during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Some observations after watching the opening three days of Vikings’ training camp at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

It’s Irv’s time : One thing that stood out the past two days is how much Irv Smith Jr., is getting the ball. It’s become clear that Kirk Cousins is very comfortable throwing to Smith — more than he was throwing to Kyle Rudolph — and that could result in a big season for the tight end entering his third season. Smith had 36 receptions for 311 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games as a rookie and 30 catches for 365 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games last season. There has been talk about how much of a factor the recently signed Dede Westbrook might be as the third wide receiver. But it’s much more likely that if someone other than Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen put up significant numbers, it will be Smith.

