Vikings place Adam Thielen on COVID-19 reserve list

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen runs up field during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings placed wide receiver Adam Thielen on the COVID-19 reserve list, a day after he caught eight passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The roster move means Thielen either tested positive for the coronavirus, or he was exposed to the virus in a high-risk situation. If it’s the latter, Thielen could be reinstated for the Vikings’ game against Carolina on Sunday, provided he passes five days of testing.

Thielen has a team-leading 49 receptions for 646 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games this season. His 11 receiving touchdowns are the most in the NFL.