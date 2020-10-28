Vikings place Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 reserve list

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling catches a 45-yard touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings placed rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler on the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday as they returned to the practice field after having a bye last week. That means Dantzler either has tested positive for the coronavirus or has been in close contact with someone who has the virus.

Dantzler, a third-round pick out of Mississippi State last April, has started all four games in which he has appeared with the Vikings this season. The Vikings have been shorthanded at cornerback for much of this season. They were without corners Holton Hill (foot) and Kris Boyd (hamstring) for their loss to Atlanta in Week 6, and Mike Hughes left the game because of a neck injury.

Hill and Hughes did not practice Wednesday as the Vikings began to prepare for Sunday’s game at Green Bay, and Boyd was a limited participant. Right now, it’s unclear whether Dantzler will be able to play against the Packers.

The Vikings started Dantzler and first-round pick Jeff Gladney against the Falcons and also used Harrison Hand, a fifth-round pick last spring. Minnesota did sign practice-squad cornerback Mark Fields II to its active roster on Monday and claimed former Cardinals and Lions corner Chris Jones off waivers. Jones played college football at Nebraska and most recently had been with the Cardinals.

The Vikings are 29th in passing defense, giving up 286.7 yards per game in six games.

Running back Dalvin Cook (groin) was limited in his return to practice after missing the Falcons game.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer also said Wednesday that standout defensive end Danielle Hunter had undergone surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. Hunter is out for the remainder of the season.