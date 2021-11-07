Vikings place Harrison Smith on COVID-19 reserve list; safety could miss two games

Minnesota Vikings’ Harrison Smith (22) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The Vikings will be without Harrison Smith for Sunday’s game at Baltimore after the safety was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Vikings activated safety Myles Dorn from the practice squad to replace Smith for the Ravens game.

If Smith tested positive for COVID, he will have to miss at least 10 days, meaning he also will be out for next Sunday’s game against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

The Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID list. Practice squad guard Dakota Dozier also was placed on the COVID list last week.

Smith said during training camp that he had not received the COVID-19 vaccine.