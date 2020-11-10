Vikings place long snapper on COVID-19 reserve list; Holton Hill moved to injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings long snapper Austin Cutting (58) looks on before the start of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Titans defeated the Vikings 31-30. (AP Photo/David Berding)

The Vikings placed long snapper Austin Cutting on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, meaning it’s uncertain if he will be able to play in Monday night’s game against the Bears in Chicago. NFL teams aren’t required to say if a player tested positive for the coronavirus or simply was exposed to someone who has it.

If it’s the latter, Cutting could return for Monday’s game. The Vikings do not have another long snapper on their roster. Minnesota also activated linebacker Todd Davis from the COVID reserve list after he was placed on it in late October. Davis had six tackles in four games with the Vikings after being signed following his release from the Denver Broncos.

Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) was put on injured reserve after missing the past four games, and linebacker Ben Gedeon was waived with a failed physical designation. He had been on the physically unable to perform list. Gedeon, a fourth-round pick in 2017 by the Vikings, has dealt with concussion issues during his career.