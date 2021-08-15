Vikings place two on waivers, including defensive end, as cut down process begins

Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Brailford (67) celebrates a safety during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings began the process of cutting their roster from 90 to 85 players on Sunday by placing long snapper Turner Bernard and defensive end Jordan Brailford on waivers. The Vikings need to make three more cuts before the 3 p.m. deadline on Tuesday.

Brailford, a seventh round pick by the Washington Football Team in 2019, was signed off that club’s practice squad by the Vikings in October 2020. The 25-year-old played in five games for the Vikings last season. Brailford forced and recovered a fumble by Jacksonville quarterback Mike Glennon in the Vikings’ 27-24 win in Week 13 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bernard, 22, was signed an an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State and brought in to battle with veteran Andrew DePaola for the long-snapper job. The 34-year-old, who played in seven games for the Vikings last season and has six years of NFL experience, clearly won the job early.

Tuesday’s cut down is the first of three for teams this summer. The cut from 85 to 80 players will be on Aug. 24 and 53-man rosters must be decided by 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.