Vikings release Everson Griffen and Dakota Dozier, place Jake Browning on waivers

The Vikings reduced their roster from 76 players to the regular-season limit of 53 by the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday, but with 12 days until the team’s opener in Cincinnati there are more moves to come. Here is what the Vikings did on Tuesday:
RELEASED
Running back Ameer Abdullah
Long snapper Andrew DePaola
Guard Dakota Dozier
Defensive end Everson Griffen
Cornerback Tye Smith
WAIVED
Tackle Zack Bailey
Fullback Jake Bargas
Linebacker Tuf Borland
Quarterback Jake Browning
Tight end Zach Davidson
Safety Myles Dorn
Guard Kyle Hinton
Defensive end Hercules Mata’afa
Receiver Myron Mitchell
Cornerback Parry Nickerson
Receiver Whop Philyor
Running back A.J. Rose, Jr.
Defensive end Kenny Willekes
Tight end Shane Zylstra
WAIVED WITH AN INJURY DESIGNATION:
Receiver Chad Beebe
Safety Luther Kirk
Guard Dru Samia
Quarterback Nate Stanley
PRACTICE SQUAD
The Vikings can start signing players to practice squad contracts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Each team can have 16 players on their practice squad, including six veterans.