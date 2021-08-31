Vikings release Everson Griffen and Dakota Dozier, place Jake Browning on waivers

Jun 11, 2019; Eagan, MN, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings reduced their roster from 76 players to the regular-season limit of 53 by the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday, but with 12 days until the team’s opener in Cincinnati there are more moves to come. Here is what the Vikings did on Tuesday:

RELEASED

Running back Ameer Abdullah

Long snapper Andrew DePaola

Guard Dakota Dozier

Defensive end Everson Griffen

Cornerback Tye Smith

WAIVED

Tackle Zack Bailey

Fullback Jake Bargas

Linebacker Tuf Borland

Quarterback Jake Browning

Tight end Zach Davidson

Safety Myles Dorn

Guard Kyle Hinton

Defensive end Hercules Mata’afa

Receiver Myron Mitchell

Cornerback Parry Nickerson

Receiver Whop Philyor

Running back A.J. Rose, Jr.

Defensive end Kenny Willekes

Tight end Shane Zylstra

WAIVED WITH AN INJURY DESIGNATION:

Receiver Chad Beebe

Safety Luther Kirk

Guard Dru Samia

Quarterback Nate Stanley

PRACTICE SQUAD

The Vikings can start signing players to practice squad contracts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Each team can have 16 players on their practice squad, including six veterans.