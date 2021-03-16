Vikings release veteran defensive tackle; cornerback Shaquill Griffin picks Jaguars

Dec 13, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass as Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (93) defends during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A day after agreeing to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, the Vikings released veteran Shamar Stephen. The move creates $3.75 million in salary cap space.

Stephen, a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2014, was in his second stint with the team and started all 16 games last year. The Vikings’ starters at defensive tackle next season will be Tomlinson and Michael Pierce, who was signed as a free agent last year but opted out because of health concerns during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Vikings lost out on another free agent target Tuesday morning when cornerback Shaquill Griffin reportedly agreed to a three-year, $44.5 million deal with Jacksonville. The Vikings were believed to have made Griffin an offer as the NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday.

The Vikings have had continued discussions with safety Anthony Harris, a free agent who played on the $11.44 million franchise tag with the team last season.

Free agents can not officially sign until the NFL’s new league years begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday.