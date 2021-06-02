Vikings reportedly add former Seahawks and Titans cornerback to their secondary mix

Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Tye Smith (23) after a reception during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings added veteran depth at cornerback on Wednesday, coming to an agreement with free agent Tye Smith. Josina Anderson tweeted that Smith was headed to Minnesota on a minimum salary deal.

Smith, a fifth-round pick of Seattle in 2015, spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He started seven of the 36 games in which he played for the Titans and had one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 61 tackles. Smith,, who is 6 feet, 195 pounds, played in 12 games last season and made three starts. He spent on time on injured reserve because of an issue with his shoulder.

Smith, who turned 28 on May 3, also had a stint with the Washington Football Team’s practice squad between his stops in Seattle and Tennessee.

He will be the ninth cornerback currently on the Vikings’ roster. Cameron Dantzler and Patrick Peterson are expected to enter the season as the outside starters, with Mackensie Alexander playing inside in the nickel. The status of Jeff Gladney, a first-round pick in 2020, remains unclear after he was accused of assaulting a woman last April in Texas.