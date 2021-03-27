Vikings reportedly agree to one-year deal with former Cowboys safety

Jan 3, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) reaches for a fumble with Dallas Cowboys free safety Xavier Woods (25) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings continued their defensive makeover on Saturday, agreeing to a one-year contract with safety Xavier Woods. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal was in place and could be worth up to $2.25 million.

Woods joins the Vikings a day after they brought back cornerback Mackensie Alexander following a one-year stay in Cincinnati. Minnesota also has signed veteran corner Patrick Peterson to a one-year contract that could be worth $10 million.

Woods, who will turn 26 in July, will replace Anthony Harris (now with Philadelphia) and play alongside Harrison Smith at safety. A sixth round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Woods started 48 of the 60 games in which he played for Dallas, including 15 starts each of the past two seasons. He has five career interceptions but did not have one last season.

The Vikings have now added six free agents on defense this offseason. In addition to the three members of the secondary, the list includes defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, defensive end Stephen Weatherly, linebacker Nick Vigil.

Minnesota also will get back defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr. Hunter missed last season after undergoing surgery for a herniated disk and Barr was sidelined after two games because of a torn pectoral muscle.