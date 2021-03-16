Vikings reportedly could look to Adam Thielen to help them free up salary-cap room

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen warms up before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings’ quest to create more space under the salary cap has them discussing the possibility of revising wide receiver Adam Thielen’s contract, according to Pro Football Talk. The sides have had initial discussions about the topic.

The Vikings, according to PFT’s Mike Florio, could convert a large portion of Thielen’s $11.1 million base salary for 2021 into a signing bonus. As much as $10.025 million could become a bonus since the minimum salary is at $1.075 million. The Vikings also could add a voidable year to cut the cap figure from the payment to $2 million for next season, meaning there would be more than $8 million in cap room. Thielen has four years remaining on his contract.

The Vikings restructured the contract of linebacker Anthony Barr on Sunday, saving $2.9 million in cap space for 2021. The Vikings reportedly have approximately $12.3 million in cap room for next season.

The NFL’s legal tampering period opened on Monday morning, enabling teams to begin talking with free agents. The new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and players can not officially sign until then.

The Vikings did reach agreement with backup offensive tackle Rashod Hill on a one-year contract Monday, according to his agent. Hill has been with the Vikings for five seasons and started one game each of the past two seasons. He made eight starts in 2018.