Vikings reportedly looking at bringing back veteran backup QB Sean Mannion

Sean Mannion could be headed back to the Vikings.

The veteran quarterback was released by Seattle on Wednesday and the Vikings were looking at re-signing him, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Mannion spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as Kirk Cousins’ backup and joined the Seahawks during the offseason.

The Vikings entered training camp planning to have Jake Browning serve as Cousins’ backup after two seasons on the practice squad. Third-round pick Kellen Mond would have been the No. 3 quarterback. But Browning struggled in three preseason games and he was released on Tuesday as the Vikings’ cut their roster to 53 players. That makes Mond the backup quarterback right now.

Browning was going to be signed to the Vikings’ practice squad, according to the Pioneer Press, but that plan changed when Mannion became available. The Vikings have signed 14 players to their 16-member practice squad and can carry six veterans on that unit because of the COVID-19 rules that remain in place for this season.

That means Mannion actually could be placed on the Vikings’ practice squad initially and not take up a spot on the 53-man roster. Mannion played in three games and started one with the Vikings in 2019, but did not get into a game last year. His start came in the 2019 regular-season finale against Chicago after Minnesota had locked up its playoff position. He completed 12-of-21 passes for 126 yards and was intercepted twice in a 21-19 loss.

The players the Vikings signed to their practice squad include: cornerbacks Tye Smith (six years experience) and Parry Nickerson (four); wide receivers Whop Philyor (rookie) and Myron Mitchell; running backs Ameer Abdullah (seven) and A.J. Rose Jr. (rookie); fullback Jake Bargas (two); tight end Zach Davidson (rookie); safety Myles Dorn (two); linebacker Tuf Borland (rookie); tackle Zack Bailey (three); guards Kyle Hinton (two) and Dakota Dozier (eight); and defensive end Kenny Willekes (two).