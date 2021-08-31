Vikings reportedly waive Jake Browning, but does that make rookie Kellen Mond the backup?

Aug 14, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) prepares to throw a pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Browning entered training camp as the Vikings’ choice to be the backup quarterback to Kirk Cousins. That would have enabled third-round pick Kellen Mond to spend the season developing in the No. 3 role.

But three poor preseason performances cost Browning his job. The Vikings reportedly are placing Browning on waivers with an eye toward bringing him back on the practice squad for a third consecutive season.

Browning, signed an an undrafted free agent by the Vikings out of Washington in 2019, completed only 2-of-8 passes for 41 yards in Minnesota’s preseason finale on Friday in Kansas City. That came after he went 5-for-10 for 41 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown against Denver and 6-of-15 for 82 yards against Indianapolis.

The move will make Mond the Vikings back up for now, but that could change if the team adds a veteran either in a trade or through signing a quarterback released in final cuts. NFL teams must have their rosters at the regular-season limit of 53 by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Vikings also reportedly have jettisoned guard Dakota Dozier, who started last season at left guard and was competing with Dru Samia for the right guard job in training camp.