Vikings restructure another contract as the team continues to clear salary-cap space

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Austin Bryant (94) blocks a punt by Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt (2) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings continued to clear space under the salary cap, restructuring the contract of punter Britton Colquitt, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The move will clear another $1.4 million in cap room and comes a day after the Vikings released left tackle Riley Reiff. That took $11.75 million off the books.

The Vikings released kicker Dan Bailey two days ago, after the two sides could not agree on a restructure. That move cleared $1.7 million.

The Vikings have $8.73 million in cap space, according to the Over The Cap website.