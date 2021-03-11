Vikings restructure another contract as the team continues to clear salary-cap space

The Vikings continued to clear space under the salary cap, restructuring the contract of punter Britton Colquitt, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The move will clear another $1.4 million in cap room and comes a day after the Vikings released left tackle Riley Reiff. That took $11.75 million off the books.
The Vikings released kicker Dan Bailey two days ago, after the two sides could not agree on a restructure. That move cleared $1.7 million.
The Vikings have $8.73 million in cap space, according to the Over The Cap website.
MORE CAP SPACE: The Vikings have restructured Britton Colquitt's contract, clearing around $1.4 million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/EEZs5BoKuJ
