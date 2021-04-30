Vikings select Christian Darrisaw with 23rd pick in first round of the NFL draft

Nov 10, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw (77) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 52-22. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings drafted offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd pick in the opening round of the NFL draft on Thursday. Darrisaw is likely to be plugged in as the Vikings’ left tackle.

This came after Minnesota sent the 14th pick and a fourth-round selection (No. 143 overall) to the New York Jets for the 23rd pick and two third-rounders (No. 66 and 86). That gives the Vikings four third-round picks.

The Jets took offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker from Southern Cal with the 14th pick.