Vikings select Christian Darrisaw with 23rd pick in first round of the NFL draft

The Vikings drafted offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd pick in the opening round of the NFL draft on Thursday. Darrisaw is likely to be plugged in as the Vikings’ left tackle.
This came after Minnesota sent the 14th pick and a fourth-round selection (No. 143 overall) to the New York Jets for the 23rd pick and two third-rounders (No. 66 and 86). That gives the Vikings four third-round picks.
The Jets took offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker from Southern Cal with the 14th pick.
With the 23rd pick, the Minnesota Vikings select Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw. They moved back 9 spots and got an OL they could have had at 14 and picked up two 3rd rounders in the process. That's terrific value. The fodder around this pick will always be
— Courtney R. DraftScout (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2021