Vikings select Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond in third round

Jan 2, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up prior to their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Vikings drafted Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond with the 66th pick of the third round in the NFL draft on Friday. Mond likely will serve as Kirk Cousins’ backup this season. Cousins has two years left on his contract and the Vikings need to start planning for the future.

Mond, who is 6-foot-3, 211 pounds, served as Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for four years. He set the school record for career passing yards and threw for 19 touchdowns with only three interceptions as a senior.

The Vikings took North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) with the 78th pick in the third round.

With the 86th pick, the Viking select Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis. They've gone offense with three of their 3 of their first 4 picks. Davis played at right guard in college, so maybe Minnesota moves Ezra Cleveland back to LG (where he trained during camp) and the O-line is set? — Courtney R. DraftScout (@CourtneyRCronin) May 1, 2021