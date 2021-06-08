Vikings sign 11th cornerback to roster with addition of Amari Henderson

Dec 29, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Amari Henderson (4) celebrates a turnover in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2017 Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will have no shortage of cornerbacks at their minicamp next week.

The team added an 11th to the roster on Tuesday, signing Amari Henderson of Wake Forest. Henderson, 6-1, 180 pounds, took part in the Vikings’ rookie minicamp last month on a tryout basis.

Henderson went to training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars last summer but was released in roster cuts after camp. He then spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad before being let go last September.

Henderson started 41 of 46 games in which he played for Wake Forest, and was named to the All-ACC second team as a senior in 2019. He tied for second in the conference with four interceptions that year and was fifth in the ACC with 14 passes defensed. Henderson had seven interceptions, 41 pass breakups, four tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries during his time at Wake Forest.