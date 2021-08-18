Vikings will give former Pro Bowl DE Everson Griffen a tryout despite his Kirk Cousins rant

Nov 17, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) reacts to a penalty on the field during a game against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Everson Griffen has been hoping to get an opportunity to return to the Vikings. That will happen on Wednesday when the veteran defensive end will have a tryout with his old team, according to Darren Wolfson and Chris Long of KSTP-TV.

Griffen, a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2010, spent 10 seasons in Minnesota before playing last season with the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions. He had six sacks in 14 games split between the two teams. Griffen registered double-digit sack totals with the Vikings three times and had a career-high 13 in 2017.

Griffen, 33, played right end for the Vikings and turned into a very good pass rusher under coach Mike Zimmer. He was named to the Pro Bowl four times with the Vikings and all came after Zimmer took over in 2014.

The Vikings have been using Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum at right end in training camp and also have been shifting left end Danielle Hunter to that side at times.

What makes this interesting is that Griffen took to Twitter in January to express a few thoughts on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. In a thread he later deleted, Griffen tweeted that “Kirk Cousins is ass,” told people to “Ask ZIMMER if he wanted Kirk?????” and then finished it with “He will tell you the truth??? Who wanted Kirk Cousins???? Take your guess???”

Griffen then apologized and posted: “I’m sorry for posting that about Kirk. It’s not right for me to call people out. I apologize for hurting him. I’m very grateful and thankful.”