Vikings to sign DT Jullian Taylor to one-year deal

Jun 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jullian Taylor (77) stretches during warmups at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings will sign defensive tackle Jullian Taylor to a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2018 out of Temple, Taylor tore his ACL in practice in December 2019 and has not played since. Schefter, who was informed of the signing by Taylor’s agent, Dan Saffron, tweeted that Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah helped to draft Taylor in San Francisco.

Taylor, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, had 16 tackles, four for a loss, with two quarterback hits, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in 12 combined games in 2018 and ’19.

Taylor, 27, was with the Titans last offseason but was let go with an injury waiver last June.