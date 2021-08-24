Vikings uncertain if Anthony Barr will be ready for season-opener against Bengals

Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (55) participates in drills at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged he was concerned about Anthony Barr’s injury following the Vikings’ preseason loss on Saturday to Indianapolis. On Tuesday, Zimmer’s son, Adam, who is the Vikings’ co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, made it clear just how much concern there is about the veteran linebacker.

“Today I can’t tell you if he’s going to be ready Week 1 or not,” Adam Zimmer said. “He’s doing everything he can rehab-wise to get back in there. Hopefully, we have him Week 1. If not, we’ll have somebody step in and play for us.”

The Vikings will open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Cincinnati. Barr hasn’t practiced since Aug. 5 and the only thing Mike Zimmer has revealed is that Barr isn’t dealing with anything related to the pectoral muscle tear that ended his season in Week 2 of 2020.

Evening Judd: The Vikings defense is sharp, but Kellen Mond struggles in scrimmage. Presented by Dennis Kirk! pic.twitter.com/iwufkiiXvb — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) August 24, 2021

Barr spent last week rehabbing during the first portion of practice and then coming out to watch the remainder from the sideline. He has not been wearing anything that would disclose what is wrong — wide receiver Adam Thielen, for instance, has had a wrap on his right leg after suffering a bruised thigh on Saturday — which could indicate he is dealing with some type of soft tissue injury.

Adam Thielen remains out at Minnesota Vikings training camp and has right leg wrapped up. 😳 pic.twitter.com/o6FsCj2vJR — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) August 24, 2021

The Vikings scrimmaged on Tuesday and had Blake Lynch and then Ryan Connelly work with the first-team in the base defense. Eric Kendricks is the starter at middle linebacker and Nick Vigil starts on the weakside.

“We’ll work through that, whether it be playing a different package or one of the guys we have on the roster,” Adam Zimmer said of the plan, if Barr misses time to open the season. “(Troy Dye’s) played multiple positions for us before. Chazz (Surratt) can play multiple positions, and I thought Blake (Lynch) did a nice job the other night against the Colts. It was his best performance since we’ve had him. So, we’ll find a role and find the best way to match up in our base personnel that way.”