Monday Vent Line: ‘Only in America can Kirk Cousins get away with this’

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets September 16, 2019 3:13 pm
  • Judd and Danny take your calls and tweets on the Kirk Cousins’ performance that led to a Vikings loss to the Packers.
  • Including Leslie from New Jersey who had an epic call on Minnesota’s starting quarterback.

