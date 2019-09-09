Monday Ventline: Was Sunday’s win just how Mike Zimmer drew it up?

Hour 1: *Judd Zulgad and Danny Cunningham introduce Weekday Ventline and recap the Vikings’ 28-12 week 1 win over Atlanta.

*Was this exactly how Mike Simmer envisions winning games?

*What have we learned about the NFC North after week 1?

Hour 2: *Judd and Danny continue to take your calls into hour 2 and also, what are the biggest takeaways from the NFC North after week 1?

*Will the Vikings clean up some of the penalties for week 2 against the Packers?

*Judd and Danny play a new game called “Explain That” which includes trying to make sense of what Kirk Cousins’ touchdown dance was.