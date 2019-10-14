Podcast

Has Kirk Cousins turned a corner for good?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 14, 2019 12:03 pm
  • After the Vikings impressive 38-20 win over the Eagles in Week 6, Kirk  Cousins and the offense exploded for a big day.
  • Danny and Judd take calls, tweets and comments, including Randy from Cottage Grove who has an apology to make.

