How can the Vikings get Kyle Rudolph involved?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 8, 2019 2:05 pm
Vent Line
  • With Kyle Rudolph struggling to get involved into the offense, how can the Vikings work him in more?
  • Also, is Mike Hughes coming for Xavier Rhodes’ starting job?

