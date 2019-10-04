Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Sportswire
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Contact Us
Public EEO File
Online Public File
Terms of Use
Privacy Statement
DMCA Notice
Contest Rules
Shows
Full Schedule on AM 1500
Purple Daily
Vikings Vent Line
SKOR North Gophers Show
SKOR North Twins Show
Raised by Wolves
SKOR North Live
Judd’s Hockey Show
SKOR North United
Mackey & Judd w/ Ramie
Fantasy Football Party
Minnesota Sports Rewind
Reusse Unchained
Sound of the Loons
The Scoop w/ Doogie
The Great Outdoors
The Beer Show
Partnership Shows
Connect
SKOR North Mobile App
SKOR North Daily Email
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Teams
Vikings
Wild
Twins
Wolves & Lynx
Gophers
MNUFC
More
Contests
SkorNorth Deals
Weekly Auction
TwinCitiesSavers.com
Sign Up For E-Deals
Careers
Contact Us
Rewards
Events
SKOR North Events
Community Events
Podcast
How many targets will Stefon Diggs get against the Giants?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
October 4, 2019 12:09 pm
Vent Line
Judd and Danny breakdown Stefon Diggs’ roller coaster of a week.
How many targets will he get against the Giants?
And will the Vikings bounce back against the Giants?
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories
What happens if one of the Twins’ injured players can’t make it through ALDS?
Any surprises? Twins announce 25-man roster for AL Division Series (with analysis)
A look back: Twins-Yankees played some memorable games in 2019
Twins Gchat: Keys to the series and predictions
Zulgad: Twins will give Jose Berrios a chance to ace Game 1 test against Yankees
A Twitter List by SKORNorth
Podcast