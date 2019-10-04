Podcast

How many targets will Stefon Diggs get against the Giants?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 4, 2019 12:09 pm
Vent Line
  • Judd and Danny breakdown Stefon Diggs’ roller coaster of a week.
  • How many targets will he get against the Giants?
  • And will the Vikings bounce back against the Giants?

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



