*Former Vikings o-lineman and current SKOR North contributor Alex Boone has some things to say about Adrian Peterson. Judd, Danny and Manny react, and take reactions from fans and listeners.

*What do you remember the most about Adrian Peterson as a Viking?

*Judd and Manny give their top 5 offensive players in Vikings history, including Peterson.

*Judd, Danny and Manny give their mid-week vents.