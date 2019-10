*The Rams gave up two 1st round picks and a 4th rounder for Jalen Ramsey. Should the Vikings have given that up for the star corner, or is that too high of a price?

*Judd, Danny and Manny give their mid-week vents.

*Mike Zimmer was asked about officiating, didn’t say much, but Judd thinks the Vikings should reach out to the league to make sure they don’t face the same issues the Lions did on Monday night.