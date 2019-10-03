Podcast

Stefon Diggs returns to practice but all is not well

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 3, 2019 12:11 pm
Vent Line
  • Stefon Diggs is back at practice where he met with reporters but the wide receiver admitted that he’s not happy and that there’s “truth” to all the rumors surrounding him.

