Danny Cunningham, Judd Zulgad and Manny Hill go over their most pleasant surprises and biggest disappointments so far in the Vikings season:

(2:30): Danny, Judd and Manny give their most pleasant surprises

(10:45): The guys give their biggest disappointments

(20:30): Was the Packers loss or the Bears loss more disappointing? Danny and Judd debate.

(36:00): Caller Jake on the pleasant surprises: “It’s the resurgence of #97 Everson Griffen…”