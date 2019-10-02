Podcast

Why is Kirk Cousins apologizing?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets October 2, 2019 12:08 pm
Vent Line
  • Kirk Cousins invited Adam Thielen on his podcast where the quarterback apologized to his wide receiver.
  • Why does Cousins act the way he does?
  • Judd and Phil Mackey try to figure out why.

