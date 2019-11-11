Podcast

A glorious weekend for Minnesota football

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 11, 2019 4:46 pm
Vent Line
  • Judd and Danny breakdown the Vikings Prime Time win over the Cowboys.
  • And they also review the No. 17 Gophers upset win over No. 4 Penn State.

Topics:
Gophers Vikings Vikings Vent Line



