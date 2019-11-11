Shows
Podcast
A glorious weekend for Minnesota football
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
November 11, 2019 4:46 pm
Vent Line
Judd and Danny breakdown the Vikings Prime Time win over the Cowboys.
And they also review the No. 17 Gophers upset win over No. 4 Penn State.
Topics:
Gophers
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Podcast