Fan reaction and Pie Charts of Blame and Praise

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 18, 2019 12:02 pm
Vent Line
  • Danny and Judd react to the Vikings’ comeback win over the Broncos.
  • Pie charts of blame.
  • Fan reaction on the game.
  • Pie Charts of Praise.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



