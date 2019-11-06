Podcast

What concerns you most about the Vikings through 9 weeks?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 6, 2019 3:16 pm
  • Judd and Danny try to figure out what’s the most concerning factor with the Vikings: Kirk Cousins, the O-Line, pass defense or Dan Bailey?
  • Also, we give our NFL rants of the week and Danny opens a vein on the Cleveland Browns
  • More NFL rants.

