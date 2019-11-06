Shows
What concerns you most about the Vikings through 9 weeks?
Declan Goff
@DexsTweets
November 6, 2019 3:16 pm
Vent Line
Judd and Danny try to figure out what’s the most concerning factor with the Vikings: Kirk Cousins, the O-Line, pass defense or Dan Bailey?
Also, we give our NFL rants of the week and Danny opens a vein on the Cleveland Browns
More NFL rants.
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
