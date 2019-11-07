Podcast

What grade would you give Mike Zimmer for this season?

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets November 7, 2019 2:14 pm
Vent Line
  • Danny and Judd kick off the show wondering if the Vikings’ championship window is still open.
  • What grade would you give Mike Zimmer as a head coach?
  • Zimmer’s comments towards Kirk Cousins.

