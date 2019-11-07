Shows
What grade would you give Mike Zimmer for this season?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
November 7, 2019 2:14 pm
Vent Line
Danny and Judd kick off the show wondering if the Vikings’ championship window is still open.
What grade would you give Mike Zimmer as a head coach?
Zimmer’s comments towards Kirk Cousins.
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Podcast