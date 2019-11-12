Shows
Podcast
Where do the Vikings fall on the NFC Power Rankings?
By
Declan Goff
|
@DexsTweets
November 12, 2019 12:05 pm
Vent Line
Judd and Danny give their power rankings of NFC teams.
(22:57) Can Dalvin Cook win league MVP?
(36:00) previewing the Vikings reaming schedule.
Topics:
Vikings
Vikings Vent Line
Podcast