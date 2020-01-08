Podcast

Confidence and concerns heading into San Francisco

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets January 8, 2020 12:04 pm
Vent Line
  • Judd Zulgad takes calls from his Vikings Vent Line Coffee Club on their confidence level and concerns heading into the divisional round against the 49ers.

Topics:
Vikings Vikings Vent Line



Latest Vikings Vent Line Stories

Podcast